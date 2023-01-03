Bhawanipatna: At least two persons died and three others, including an infant, were injured when their car collided with a passenger bus in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said Tuesday.

The accident took place near Chancher on National Highway-26 Monday night, they said.

While two persons died on the spot, two women and the infant suffered critical injuries, a police officer said, adding, they were admitted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Dilip Gochayat and Dinesh Nayak of Bhawanipatna.

