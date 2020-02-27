Rayagada: Tension gripped Nua Angur village under Karlakana panchayat in this district Thursday as police are yet to reach the spot where two persons died in a road accident late Wednesday night.

Immediately after the mishap, the police were intimidated, but till Thursday noon they have not arrived. Hence the bodies of the deceased have not been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Brundaban Karkaria and Sanjay Karkaria.

Locals said that Brundaban and Sanjay were returning home on a bike Wednesday night. Due to dense fog, they failed to notice a stationary tractor on the side of the road and rammed into it from the rear at high speed. Both died on the spot.

The driver of the tractor left the tractor on the road after it broke down Wednesday night. Efforts are on to locate him.

