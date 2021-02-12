Kalahandi/Dhenkanal: Two elephants were found dead Friday morning in different districts of Odisha. A full-grown elephant’s carcass was found in the Karlapata wildlife sanctuary in Kalahandi district. The second one was spotted lying in a nullah under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district.

The first carcass was located lying near Ghusuri Ghudi waterfall in the south forest division of the Karlapata wildlife sanctuary. It was the third elephant to die in past 11 days in the sanctuary, raising concern among the forest department officials and wildlife lovers. The two other carcasses of the elephants were found February 1 and 8 respectively close by only.

Divisional forest officer, T Ashok Kumar visited the spot and has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Sources said, forensic experts, forest department officials and veterinarians also visited the spot to conduct the post-mortem of the dead elephant. The post-mortem report holds significance as it will throw light on the cause of death.

While talking with journalists, Kumar said the third elephant may have died due to Haemorrhagic Septicaemia. It is a viral disease.

Meanwhile talking about the death of the elephant in Dhenkanal district, DFO, Prakash Chand Gogineni said that it may have suffered injuries while fighting with another pachyderm. He said that there were significant injury marks on the body of the dead elephant. Post-mortem of the body has been done and the reports are awaited, he said.

