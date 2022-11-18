Jajpur: Lokayukta has sought replies from two former BDOs and eight others over their complicity in the irregularities in nearly 40 projects of two panchayats under Dasarathpur block of Jajpur district. Reports said, large-scale irregularities have been committed in various projects and schemes in Gramnandipur and Biruhan panchayats under Dasarathpur block. It was earlier alleged that attempts had been made to suppress such corruption by burning files related to some projects in the two panchayat offices. Acting on a Lokayukta directive, the Vigilance department had earlier looked into the wrongdoings.

On the basis of its report, the Lokayukta has served notices two former BDOs of Dasarathpur block and eight other officials and people’s representatives seeking their replies by December 9. Those who were served with notices are former Dasarathpur BDOs Narayan Chandra Nayak and Debraj Sethi, GPTA Pradosh Ranjan Das, accountant Benudhar Nayak, former panchayat executive officer Akshay Kumar Bal, former sarpanch of Biruhan Bhanumati Mallick, panchayat executive officer Rajnan Kumar Behera, GPTA Amiya Kumar Rout, former junior engineer Manas Ranjan Panda and former sarpanch of Gramnandipur Nabakishore Mallick.

Locals had alleged rampant corruption in projects under MGNREGS, Mo Guhal Yojana, housing, roads and plantation works in Gramnandipur and Biruhan panchayats. Taking serious note of the irregularities, then project director of DRDA, Vishal Singh had set dates to look into the alleged scams at the panchayat offices. However, prior to that, (April 17, 2021) all files related to the projects and schemes marred by irregularities were found burnt in the two panchayat offices.

Some RTI activists had filed complaints against the BDO and sarpanches at the Mangalpur police station alleging sabotage aimed at scuttling the investigation. Earlier, locals like Bijay Ketan Mohapatra and Pratap Kumar Nayak had alleged that the district administration was not conducting investigations into the scam properly. The two filed a petition (703/2021) at the Lokayukta in this regard. The Lokayukta then directed the Vigilance department to look into the irregularities and submit a report.

On the basis of the Vigilance report, the Lokayukta has directed the 10 people to submit their replies about the irregularities and file burning. In the report, the Vigilance has detected irregularities in 20 projects in Gramnandipur panchayat and 18 projects in Biruhan panchayat . T h e Vigilance, vide letter 1175 dated September 28, 2022, has recommended the state government and the Jajpur district administration for appropriate action against those involved in the irregularities.