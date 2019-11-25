Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi, the former President of the Indian National Congress is the chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India. A member of the Indian Parliament, Gandhi represents the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala in the 17th Lok Sabha.

While everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is still unmarried, there are a lot of girls who swoon over his looks and leadership qualities. Even film and TV actresses have expressed their love for him.

The first one to be mentioned here is actress Kareena Kapoor. Yes, the Jab We Met actress had expressed her love for RG publicly before the media.

Yes, in an interview, Kareena was asked, “Who would she want to choose for a date if she had a chance?”

So Kareena said, “Should I respond? Or shouldn’t it? It may be disputed, but it doesn’t matter to me. Rahul Gandhi. I want to know him. I’ve seen his photos in a magazine and I want to talk to him. I’m from a film background and they’re from a political background. So maybe there may be interesting conversations between us.”

Similarly, actress Mahika Sharma had also said that she was madly in love with Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, Mahika had written a post on Instagram about Rahul. Expressing her love, she said that she loved him because he made people laugh. Bringing a smile on everyone’s face is the responsibility of a king.

She wrote, “Why Am I in love with him (Rahul Gandhi) is because he makes people laugh with his crazy words. And that’s what a king needs.”