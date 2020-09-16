Deogarh: In a freak mishap, two youngsters were killed after a motorbike they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck on NH-53 near Karadapala village under Tileibani police limits in the district, Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shravan Nanda and his friend Rikan Pradhan. Reports said, both were working in a mobile network company.

Sources said, Nanda and Pradhan were returning back home Tuesday night after completing their night duty in the mobile network company.

However, due the darkness, Nanda failed to detect the road and lost control over the vehicle, which crashed into the stationed truck from rear. The duo succumbed to their injuries on the spot, police preliminary investigation said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem after recovering them. Police have also seized both the truck and motorbike.

A case has been registered in Tileibani police station.

Police said despite warnings several truckers park their vehicles alongside the NH. There are truck bays, highway hotels and space around the toll gate, but parked lorries often pose risk to other drivers on the NH, pointed out a police official.

PNN