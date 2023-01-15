Berhampur: Police arrested two persons on charge of assaulting each other over land dispute at Shakti Nagar under Nimakhandi police limits in the Silk City.

The accused identified as Trilochan Mohanty, 56, and his neighbour Umakanta Adhikari, 50, were arrested over separate complaints lodged by them against each other in the police station. A case was registered in this connection and the accused produced in the court, Saturday. Police said Umakanta, a postal agent by profession, had purchased a piece of land from Trilochan, a mason and land agent by profession and started construction of a house after that. Trilochan also had another plot of land close to Umakanta’s land. However, a dispute arose between the two regarding some portions of the land.

The incident occurred when Umakanta was returning from a post office at Brajanagar. He came face to face with Trilochan and had a spat with him on the issue. Enraged, Trilochan bludgeoned the head of Umakanta with a brick. On the other hand, Umakanta alleged that Trilochan tried to strangle him.

-PNN