Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has transferred two IAS officers, Parul Patwari and Vishal Singh from Ganjam district to Khurda district. This has been done to check the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Khurda district.

Among the two, Parul will assist Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary while Vishal will help Khurda District Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty in coronavirus management. The two had played a very influential role in checking the spread of the disease in Ganjam district.

This information was given by Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here Wednesday. It should be stated here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier congratulated both Parul and Vishal for successfully checking the spread of COVID-19 in Ganjam district.

It should be stated here that 731 positive COVID-19 cases were detected in Khurda district Wednesday. It took the total tally of the virus infected people to 18,159 in the district. Currently there are 729 active cases while 11,451 persons have recovered from the disease. The death toll in the district went up to 69 in Khurda district with two new fatalities reported Wednesday.

