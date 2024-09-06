Keonjhar: Police arrested two employees of a finance firm including a woman on a charge of siphoning off Rs 8.50 lakh from the company fund, Thursday. The accused were identified as Haresh Kumar Barik, 31, a branch manager of the firm and a native of Kendubhadali village under Khaira police limits in Balasore district, and Namita Sahu, 27, who is a native of Indupur, Telisahi village under Nikirai police limits in Kendrapara district.

They were arrested over a complaint filed by Dhruba Charan Bandha, the cluster head of KGFS Dhabra Finance Company at Kashipur under Town police limits in Cuttack district. Police registered a case and arrested the branch manager and the woman employee of the company. A bike used by the branch manager was also seized by police during their arrest. Police said a quarterly audit of the firm found Rs 8.50 lakh missing from the company fund. The audit brought to light that these employees were behind the embezzlement of company funds.