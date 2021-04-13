Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday launched two IT-enabled modules and attended orientation programme for the newly-recruited 100 junior executive assistants of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

The two services are: Gandhamardan Iron Ore Mines Traffic and Ore Dispatch Automation Project, and Vendor Invoice Management System (VIMS).

“By implementing the two additional IT systems, OMC, one of the largest and fastest growing mining PSUs in the country, has further strengthened its business processes,” Naveen said.

He said that Gandhamardan Iron Ore Mines Traffic and Ore Dispatch Automation Project is a technology-enabled solution which provides seamless traffic management for timely ore dispatch from the mines augmenting sales while ensuring safety standards and transparency.

Similarly, the VIMS will provide a digital platform for end-to-end processing of invoices of OMC vendors for timely payment in a transparent manner, he said.

Addressing the occasion, Naveen advised the newly-recruited junior executive assistants to work efficiently giving utmost importance to transparency and teamwork. He also appreciated the role of OMC for propelling the economic growth of the state and contributing immensely in the CSR activities.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said that the OMC is leading the state since 1956 with its contribution to development and CSR activities.

Secretary to Chief Minister 5T VK Pandian enlightened the new entrants on the vision of 5T initiative. He spoke on how they should follow the principles of 5T to contribute to the transformation of the state.

The function was also attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, OMC chairman Surendra Kumar, MD of OMC Balwant Singh and other officials.

OMC has been consistently displaying better performance in terms of ore production and sales revenues. It is expected that OMC is on its path to double the production and sales in the next two to three years and achieve $1 Billion revenue in the next year.