Khallikote: At least three persons including two kanwariyas were killed and two others rendered critical after a Bhubaneswar bound husk laden truck from Andhra Pradesh ran over them and overturned on National Highway-16 at Dimiria Square under this police limits in Ganjam district, Saturday. Among the deceased, the two kanwariyas were identified as Ranji Naik and Papu Naik, residents of Harijan Sahi near Bhagabati temple in Banpur of Khurda district, and a casual labourer as A Banamali Patra of Dalibati village under this police limits. The truck after mowing them down sped away for a few metres and overturned.

As a result, the driver and helper of the truck got trapped inside the vehicle and sustained critical injuries. The duo was rescued and admitted to the Khallikote Community Health Centre. The doctors there shifted the driver to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after his health condition deteriorated. Sources said the mishap occurred when the two kanwariyas, Ranji and Papu, after collecting water from Rushikulya river were on their way to Uma Maheswar temple in Balugaon. The speeding truck ran over them and the casual labourer Banamali, who was riding a bicycle. The two kanwariyas died on the spot while Banamali was pronounced dead on arrival at the Khallikote community health centre. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation.