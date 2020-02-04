Kozhikode: Two students, who came from China and were under home quarantine here, have left for the Gulf, disregarding the directions of the health authorities to refrain from travelling during the novel coronavirus’s incubation period.

Kozhikode district medical officer Dr V Jayasree said the two had come to the state January 15 and were studying in China. They left two days ago. “We have informed the control room set up to monitor the disease,” Jayasree told

“Our request to those under surveillance is they should remain in isolation at home during the incubation period of 28 days even if they do not have any symptoms, particularly those who have come from China,” added Jayasree.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has also said those under observation should keep away from public functions and should not participate in any events or go out of their homes during the incubation period of 28 days.

With three students, all from Wuhan university testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Kerala government had on Monday declared the epidemic as ‘state calamity’.

In Kozhikode, 306 people are under observation at home and four in the isolation ward at a hospital, according to sources.

Agencies