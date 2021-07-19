Bargarh: In a tragic road mishap, two persons were killed and two others critically injured after their bikes collided head-on at Patharala Chowk under Bijepur tehsil in Bargarh district late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Jyotiranjan Sahoo of Mahala village under Binika police limits in Sundargarh district and Ashish Pradhan, a resident of Bargarh town. The injured persons are Sunil Bag and Dhyanchand Jhankar.

According to a source, Sunil and Ashish were travelling on a bike to some destination. As they neared Patharala Chowk, they met with a head-on collision with the bike being driven by Jyotiranjan. Due to the heavy impact of the collision, Ashish and Jyotiranjan died on the spot. Incidentally both were not wearing helmets.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post- mortem. The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident. However, with both the injured still unconscious details about the accident are yet to be obtained. Some locals said that both the bikes were travelling at high speed.

