Nabarangpur: Two women died while 10 persons suffered serious injuries Monday after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned at Chandahandi under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district. Allegedly the three-wheeler was carrying more around 20 people. The identities of the decased are yet to be acertained.

Sources said, that the auto-rickshaw had more than 20 people including children. Members of a family were on their way to Chandahandi to attend the last rites of a relative.

Due to the large number of passengers inside, the auto-rickshaw driver lost control and it overturned. Among those who suffered serious injuries are the driver and four children.

Locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them at the the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Jharigaon for treatment. On being informed, police reached at the spot and started investigation.

PNN