Nuapada: Two persons were killed in a road mishap when a SUV and a motorcycle had a head-on collision near Jadamunda Chhak under Komna police limits in Nuapada district Monday morning. Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle and hit the ill-fated motorcycle from the front. Both the bike-borne men sustained grievous injuries.

Locals took the two seriously injured persons to a nearby hospital. However, doctors pronounced the injured as ‘dead on arrival’.

Personnel from the Komna police got information about the accident from locals and visited the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and have launched a probe.

The bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Police are trying to ascertain the identities of the two deceased, an official of Komna police station informed.

