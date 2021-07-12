Balasore: An advanced version of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was test-fired Monday morning from launch pad No-5 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur of Balasore district, officials said.

According to a senior official of the ITR, the missile with a target range of 400 kilometres is capable of being launched from submarines, ships, aircrafts and land-based platforms. It is supposed to be the fastest supersonic missile in the world. The newly-developed missile attains 2.8 times the speed of sound when it is launched, the official added.

Notably, a number of other versions of the supersonic cruise missile were earlier developed by BrahMos Aerospace under joint ventures between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroeyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile range derived its name from two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia.

