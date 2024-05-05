Rourkela: Maoist posters were Saturday found pasted on a tree and the wall of a school building barely a kilometre away from Odisha border in neighbouring Jharkhand.

The posters were found in Rela village under Goelkera PS limits. In the two posters written in ‘Sadri’, the local dialect, the ultras have threatened the politicians and industrialists of the area.

Following the discovery of the posters, security forces on either side of the interstate border have intensified their patrolling. The joint teams, both central and state, consisting of crack units were found in large numbers in those areas, locals said.

Interestingly, the posters did not seek to stop the locals from casting their votes. “This is a ploy on their part and appearance of such posters is common just prior to polling,” said a CRPF officer who was involved in deep patrolling and did not want to be named.

A state police official, who had just returned after patrolling said, “The locals are with us. They know how much they are benefitting from our presence. Still, such posters bring back memories of yesteryear and create a sense of panic. So, our sustained presence makes them feel better and confident also.”

A lady from Birkera area along the state border, who comes to Rourkela to sell vegetables at Traffic Gate Market, said, “The security forces are always there for us. They are our friends. For their presence, we feel confident. Even we dare to go back after selling our goods late in the evening, of course in a group.”

