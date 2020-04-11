Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday said that the total cases of COVID-19 touched 50 in Odisha with the detection of two new cases late Friday night from the state capital.

According to the government, two persons, who are said to be close relatives of an earlier COVID patient from the state, tested positive Friday. These include a 35-year-old female and a 23-year-old male from the city.

A statement from the Information and Public Relations department Saturday said, “The case no-49 (35-year-old female) and case no-50 (23-year-old male) are close contacts of Madhusudan Nagar, Unit-IV, Bhubaneswar COVID-19 case.”

The government claimed that it has tested a total of 3,547 samples till Friday morning and found 50 positive cases in Odisha so far. It also said that 12 COVID-19 patients out of 50 have also recovered.

The government officials also said that most of the active cases are asymptomatic and do not need medical intervention, but have been kept under medical attention for better care and to reduce risk of spread of the disease.

Based on the health conditions and associated risk levels, a total of 133 persons in Odisha have also been kept in hospital isolation.

Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the state government on COVID-19, said that the government is training a number of medical personnel from diverse sectors to take their help in fighting against COVID-19 in the state.

“416 faculties and staff of SCB and 72 of MKCG have been given critical care training for COVID-19. Around 1,600 medical officers and staff of the directorate of AYUSH have been trained in basic Covid-19 management. Zoom training of medical fraternity of all COVID hospitals is being carried on,” he said.

He added, “906 persons of four dental colleges including all faculties, 3rd and final year students have also been trained in basic COVID-19 management. As on 10th April, 1,17,279 ASHAs and AWWs have been given basic training.”