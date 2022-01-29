Gurugram: Two labourers have died and one was injured after being electrocuted while working in an under-construction building located in IMT Manesar, sector-8, Gurugram Saturday morning, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at plot no 14 of IMT Manesar, Sector-8 at around 11.30 a.m. Saturday.

The workers were making iron ladder-shaped shuttering which touched the mainline of electricity passing above, due to which current flowed in the shuttering and the labourers came in contact with it.

In the incident, two labourers died on the spot while one was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

“As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The condition of the hospitalized patient is stable, his statement is being recorded. The relatives of the victims have been informed. Further action will be taken on the basis of the statement in the matter,” station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station said.

IANS