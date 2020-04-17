Srinagar: Two militants were killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Shopian district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir Friday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained. Large amount of ammunition has been found at the hideout of the slain militants. Also an AK-47 rifle has been recovered from the possession of one of the militants, the official added.

PTI