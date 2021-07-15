Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday declared two residential complexes, one at Khandagiri and another at Rasulgarh, here as containment zones after detection of a high number of Covid cases from their premises.

According to BMC sources, Satyasai Enclave at Lane 3 in Khandagiri area and Gunjan Palace in Rasulgarh area of the Capital city have been declared containment zones.

“In a bid to curb the spread of the infection, entry to and exit of people out of the containment zones have been restricted till further orders,” the civic body said, adding essential items and medicines for those within the containment zones will be supplied by the civic body.

The Capital city has witnessed seven containment zones within a month, said an official.