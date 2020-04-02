New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 293 Thursday with 141 new patients testing positive, and two more deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest recorded spike in patient count in a day in the city. The two new deaths reported were of the persons evacuated from Nizamuddin’s Markaz Tablighi Jamaat headquarters.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 129 new cases were reported from the Nizamuddin Markaz in a day. A total 182 people have tested positive from the Nizamuddin Markaz so far. Till Wednesday night, only 52 were tested positive from the building.

One hundred and 29 cases were tested positive from Markaz in the last 24 hours,” Delhi government’s health department said. “In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported in the city due to the virus, taking the total tally of deaths to four since the outbreak of the coronavirus,” it said.

Among the 141 new patients reported Thursday, four were having foreign travel history while two had contact history, the remaining six were already under observation.

Of the total 293 count in Delhi, 280 are in the hospitals. While four deaths were reported in the city, eight people have been cured while one has migrated.

So far, Delhi has sent 3,120 samples for testing. While it has received reports for 2,745, it is yet to receive the reports for 375 samples, the health department said. “Over 20,400 people are home-quarantined across the city,” said an official of the health department.

From the Nizamuddin Markaz, more than 2,300 people were evacuated, and the government is expecting a hike in numbers due to these potential patients. This has been the biggest single-day jump in the numbers in national capital.

The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 Monday, which increased to 120 Tuesday. While the cases were 152 on Wednesday, the national capital by Thursday reported 293 coronavirus cases with two new deaths in the last 24 hours.

