New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi Friday held wide-ranging talks focusing on the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability.

The Iranian foreign minister is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave.

“Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi,” Jaishankar said on social media.

Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi. @araghchi Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest. Appreciate his participation in #BRICSIndia2026. 🇮🇳 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/1eCdnQ8igK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2026

“Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest,” he said.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi’s participation at the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.