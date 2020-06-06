Bhawanipatana: In a shocking incident, two girls from Kalahandi district died in Tamil Nadu while they worked in a brick kiln in Thuruvallur district.

The deceased were identified as 20-year old Pramila Chandi (daughter of Sajan Chandi of Manjhari under Golamunda block) and Madnabari Chandi ( daughter of Mangal Chandi.

Manjhari sarpanch Giridhar Teji said the two girls were working at a brick kiln at Minkur under Panori sub-division after receiving Rs 30,000 as advance from the brick kiln owner.

The girls were loading bricks on a truck Wednesday. Accidentally, bricks came crashing on them, leaving them dead on the spot.

K Venugopal Rao, district labour officer of Kalahandi, said Golamunda BDO has informed him about the death of two girls while the labour department of the Tamil Nadu government is being contacted for confirmation.