Kendrapara: A 42-year-old man, who worked in Dubai for three years allegedly died due to Covid-19 Friday while he was undergoing treatment at a Dubai-based hospital, Rama Chandra Nayak, assistant labour officer, said.

Niranjan Malik, son of Sridhar Mallick, of Malipur (Sasan) under Pattamundai police station, had gone to Dubai where he worked as a gardener.

According to Birakishore Malik, his brother, “We spoke to our brother about 15 days back . He informed us that he had been suffering with cold, fever, running nose and cough and was going to hospital for treatment. He had also said that he would return to the native village as his visa had expired.”

“Bikram, who was a friend of my brother, called us Friday night that Niranjan died due to coronavirus while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital,” Birakishore said.

The family Saturday informed district labour department and the District Collector to help them ascertain the reason behind the death of Niranjan and get all his dues.

Nayak conducted an inquiry in this regard and submitted an inquiry report to the District Collector which will be sent to state labour commissioner. Niranjan is survived by his widow, four children and old parents.

In another case , the family members of deceased Babaji Sethy , a resident of ward no-10 under Pattamundai municipality , knocked the doors of district collector and urged before the district administration to bring back the dead body of Babaji Sethy from Dubai .

Babaji Sethy, son of Babuli Sethi, who worked as a plumber in Dubai based Gunal Construction Trading and Industry Co, died April 30. His co-workers from Odisha informed his family here from Dubai.

His family has urged the district administration and the labour department to take steps for bringing back Babaji’s body from Dubai.

