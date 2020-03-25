Bhadrak: Keeping in view the possible spread of Coronavirus, the district administration has identified two private nursing homes as COVID hospital in Bhadrak in order to deal with infected cases, Tuesday.
The administration made it clear that as government hospitals have to deal with common patients, the private nursing homes will specially deal with Corona suspected cases.
PNN
