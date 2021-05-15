Moscow: Two girls in Russia set fire to a nearly 200 tonnes of straw, causing extensive damage, while trying to make a TikTok video. Police said that the fire grew out of control after individual pieces of straw were set ablaze, reports dpa news agency.

Some 195 tonnes of straw were said to have burned in the rural area not far from the city of Perm, about 1,200 km east of Moscow.

The two schoolgirls had run away after their attempts to stop the flame failed. They admitted to police a short time later that they had been making a TikTok video when the incident occurred.

Authorities told the girls that in addition to causing extensive damage, they had put their lives at risk in trying to make the video.