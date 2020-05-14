Bhubaneswar: Special Shramik trains from different parts of India continued to bring in migrant Odia workers back to the state. There were two such trains that arrived Thursday in Odisha.

The first train arrived at the Khurda Road Railway Station with approximately 1,200 passengers. Close to 1,000 passengers got down from the train at the Jagannathpur station in Ganjam district. The remainder of the passengers de-boarded at Khurda.

The passengers who got down at Jagannathpur station belonged to 21 districts. Those who got down at the Khurda station were from the districts of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Puri and Subarnapur said railway officials.

Sources said that the returnees were sent to their respective districts after thermal screening, health checkup and registration. Social distancing norms were strictly enforced by the local authorities. All returnees were wearing face masks.

Train arrives in Bolangir

A second Shramik Special train reached Bolangir station with 300 Odia migrant workers Thursday. The train had started its journey from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. The train arrived in Bolangir at around one in the afternoon.

Proper arrangements were made by Bolangir district administration for their trouble free arrival. District Collector Arindam Dakua was present at Bolangir Railway Station to monitor the arrangements.

Curfew has been clamped in some parts of Bolangir town from 9.00am to 9.00pm to facilitate the arrival of these migrant workers. A second Shramik Special Train is expected to arrive in the evening at Bolangir station.