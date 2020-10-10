Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Chingum area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday night, officials said Saturday.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in Kulgam encounter, operation is in progress,” a police officer said.

IANS