Two watches worth around 5 crores were seized from India cricketer Hardik Pandya by customs at Mumbai airport. Pandya allegedly had not declared the two watches nor did he have any invoice for the same.

Pandya was returning home along with other Indian players after India was knocked out of the Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pandya later handed over the watches at the airport.

Worth mentioning, his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at Mumbai airport for not declaring as many as four luxury watches last year. The star cricketer said that he had no idea about the declaration procedure and Customs duty.

On the professional front, Hardik has been dropped for the home T20I series against New Zealand.