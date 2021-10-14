Nayagarh: In a tragic road mishap, two women were crushed to death while another sustained grievous injures after they were run over by a speeding vehicle at Sanpada along Nuagaon-Khurda Road on NH-57 in Nayagarh district Thursday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Tikina Pradhan and Manasi Martha of Sanpada village. The injured person has been identified as Surabala Parida.

According to a source, Tikina and Manasi were out on a morning walk. It was around 5:00 AM, a speeding vehicle that is yet to be identified, hit the two women while they were walking down the main road and sped from the place. Tikina and Manasi died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the vehicle also ran over Surabala who was also crossing the road to fetch water. On being informed, the local police reached the spot, recovered the bodies for post mortem. The injured woman was rushed to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as her condition deteriorated, it was learnt.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the driver.

PNN