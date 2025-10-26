Berhampur: A two-year-old baby, who was allegedly kidnapped by her uncle in Odisha’s Ganjam district, was rescued from West Bengal Sunday, police said.

The accused, Vishal Baban Mohite (28), was arrested, they said.

Mohite took the girl out with him Thursday to buy snacks, but did not return. When the girl’s mother tried to contact him, his mobile phone was found switched off.

After a long time, he called back and said he took the child to his house in Bramhanigaon, police said.

When the girl’s parents reached Bramhanigaon, they could not find her there. He then told them that they were in Adava in Gajapati district, but again, he and the baby could not be found there.

When the family contacted the accused again, he demanded Rs 1.50 lakh to return the baby.

The girl’s mother lodged an FIR at the Baidyanathpur police station Friday, and a team was formed to rescue her, SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

“Based on technical input, the police team first went to Puri. But by then, the accused left Puri for Bhubaneswar and then went towards Kolkata on a bus,” he said.

“Without a break, the team constantly followed the accused. He was finally nabbed from Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, and the baby was rescued,” he added.

The baby has been reunited with her family, the SP said.

PTI