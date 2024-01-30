Phulbani: Phulbani District and Sessions Judge Satyapeer Mishra Monday convicted two youths for gangrape of a disabled girl and sentenced each of them to 20 years of imprisonment. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.

In default, both the convicts have to undergo two additional years in jail, the judge ordered. The convicts were identified as Janmejaya Podha aka Mantu of Kachara Sahi village and Trilochan Nayak aka Chikun of Sagadia Sahi village in Kandhamal district.

As per the case diary, the convict duo committed the crime in 2021. They were selling water containers in the village when they found the disabled girl alone at her home. Taking advantage of the situation, the duo gangraped her after forcefully entering her house. After committing the crime, both fled the spot. When the girl’s mother returned, she narrated her ordeal before her. The family members of the victim then complained in this regard at Khajuripada police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (No-42/21) and after arresting the culprits forwarded them to court. The judge pronounced the verdict after hearing from witnesses and going through the investigation report, said special public prosecutor Soumendra Sahu.