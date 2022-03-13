Balasore: The bodies of two youths were spotted in Soro locality of Balasore district late Saturday night. Mystery shrouded over their untimely deaths, police sources said.

However, identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet.

According to the source, bodies of the two youths were lying near Kanpur Square under Soro police limits in the district.

On being informed, Soro police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Later, the bodies were sent to a nearby government-run health facility for post-mortem. Police have also recovered a damaged and red-coloured motorcycle from the spot.

“Based on primary investigation, it is suspected that the youths might have been killed in a road accident,” a senior police official said.

Soro police have registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe which is underway. Actual reason behind their deaths can only be ascertained after post-mortem report comes in, the senior police official added.

PNN