Malkangiri: A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) presently working at Kartanpalli of Malkangiri has been arrested for his alleged link with Ganja (cannabis) smugglers in the district, Sunday.

The policeman has been identified as Jayadash Khara.

Apart from ASI Khara, three more persons who are said to be illegal traders have also been arrested for alleged ganja smuggling. Around 420 kilograms of cannabis, a laptop, Rs 10,000 cash, a car and two motorcycles have also been seized from their possession.

An official said that Malkangiri Police got information from a reliable source about Khara’s involvement in assisting the peddlers in Ganja smuggling from the district to outside Odisha. Swinging into action, a special squad was formed to arrest the cop and ganja traders.

The special squad led by two SDPOs including Suvendu Patra and Anshuman Dwivedi of Malkangiri raided a place and nabbed the accused leading to arrest of the cop and three illegal traders.

Notably, four arrested persons including the traders and policeman were planning to transport the Ganja consignment to Chhattisgarh.

PNN