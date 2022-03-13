Bhubaneswar: A Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight (No-2472) which was on its way from Bengaluru made a landing due to medical emergency at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Sunday after a passenger complained of chest pain.

According to a BPIA senior official, “An Air Asia flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata made an emergency landing in Bhubaneswar at around 2.26am. A passenger who complained of chest pain was said to be in critical condition in the mid air. After the flight landed here, the man was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in the city. However, doctors at the government-run health facility declared him ‘brought dead’. The passenger was 33-year-old male identified as Taimur Ali Khan. He belonged to neighbouring West Bengal.”

The flyer Khan was a resident of Purba Mednipur in West Bengal. Khan all of a sudden fell ill while travelling following which the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar airport, the BPIA official added.

Khan was provided medical treatment inside the flight. Later, with active coordination between the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and doctors of a private hospital, the patient was shifted in an ambulance.

“After the flight landed at BPIA, an ambulance and a medical team including doctors and other staff which were kept ready at the airport immediately shifted the patient to Capital Hospital. The actual reason behind Khan’s death has not been ascertained yet,” the BPIA director Pravat Ranjan Beuria said.

It is pertinent to mention, earlier a Chennai-bound flight had made an emergency landing at BPIA January 9 after a 40-year-old passenger named Basant Kumar Paswan was unable to breathe. He lost his life the next day while being treated at Capital Hospital.

PNN