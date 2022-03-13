Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 86 new Covid-19 cases, of which 23 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,86,626. Active caseload in the state now stands at 897.

Out of the total 86 new infections, 50 were reported from quarantine centres while 36 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 83 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Sambalpur district registered the highest number of new cases with 15 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 14 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (4), Bolangir (6), Boudh (1), Cuttack (5), Gajapati (9), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (3), Jharsuguda (1), Kandhamal (2), Kendrapara (4), Khurda (2), Koraput (3), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (6), Nabarangpur (6) and Rayagada (1).

The State Pool reported only one new case. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,98,75,927 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 163.

PNN