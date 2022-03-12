Bhubaneswar: Maximum (day) temperature in Odisha will increase from March 15, 2022. The temperature is likely to be around 40 degrees Celcius, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar predicted Saturday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre said, “No significant weather system lies over the region. Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha. Shallow fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Jagatsinghpur of North Coastal Odisha.”

Maximum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha, above normal at many places over Interior Odisha, at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were below normal at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 37.5oC was recorded at Boudh and the lowest minimum temperature of 15.5oC was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Saturday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh and Angul.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Angul Nayagarh and Khurda.

Temperature Forecast:

Maximum (day) temperature is very likely to rise gradually by 2oC to 3oC during next two to three days and no large change over the districts of Odisha thereafter.

No large change in the minimum (night) temperature during next four to five days over the districts of Odisha.

PNN