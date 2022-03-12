Chilika: MLA Prashant Jagdev sustained grievous injuries after he was attacked by hundreds of irate locals near Banpur block in Khurda district, Saturday forenoon.

Jagdev was immediately rescued by police and rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment.

A source said that the incident occured as the vehicle in which the suspended BJD leader was travelling allegedly rammed into a crowd injuring several villagers. Most of the locals were BJP supporters.

The BJP followers were coming to the block office in a procession, who were present in large number, near Banpur block office for the chairperson election previously scheduled for Saturday.

The BJD legislator who was passing through the same route, tried to pass through the crowd. Jagdev was on his way to Banpur block for the chairperson election. There was a heavy rush in front of the block office but Jagdev allegedly drove his vehicle into the crowd injuring several people including one woman cop on duty, a local stated.

About 10 persons including four women and two police personnel were injured after being hit by the vehicle of MLA Jagdev. Following the incident, the vehicle was vandalised by many irked people.

“Around 400 people had assembled in front of Banpur block office for the chairman election. However, Jagdev rammed his vehicle into the crowd in an inebriated condition and injured many of them. Some of the injured are in critical condition now,” a local villager expressed.

“The injured have been admitted to Banpur hospital along with MLA Jagdev. However, Jagdev is likely to be shifted to another hospital,” a senior official from Banpur police station informed.

Locals charged Jagdev alleging irresponsible driving and also held him responsible for the untoward incident, the police official said.

PNN