Bhandaripokhari: Even as thousands of migrant workers have been returning in trucks, buses and bicycles after losing their jobs due to lockdown, two youths in a display of sheer strength and stamina walked from Tamil Nadu and reached Bhadrak Friday—covering a distance of 1300 km.

The two were Natha Munda (23) of Napang panchayat and Kamalakant Patra (27) of Ranjit panchayat under Bhandaripokhari block.

According to Napang sarpanch Kaminin Nayak, the youths were stuck in Tamil Nadu due to lockdown. They decided to walk back home.

They set out April 18, carrying dry food and water. On the way, they ran short of food and money. As they reached Icchapuram in Andhra Pradesh, some people took pity and arranged food for them.

Narrating their ordeal, the two said, “Then, we resumed our walking and managed to reach Cuttack. After reaching Cuttack, our hope to reach Bhadrak was rekindled.” After reaching home, the two were put in quarantine.

