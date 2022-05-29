Dhenkanal: Although sanctioned two years ago for the construction of a smart park in town, funds of Rs 1 crore lay unspent with the Dhenkanal Municipality authorities, a recent report said.

The civic authorities are yet to acquire a land for the purpose. As a result, the smart park in town is yet to be built.

The state government had planned to construct the park spanning two acres with various facilities, keeping pace with the rapid urbanisation and growing aspirations of the residents.

Two years ago, it sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the purpose in 2020. Initially, the district administration had handed over the proposed two acre land to the municipal authorities near the driving training school at Mahishapat. However, plans fizzled when the land turned out to be a forest land.

Now, the district administration has decided to provide two acre of land near the proposed bus-stand at Mahishapat. However, the land is under the custody of the encroachers. The implementation of the project is getting delayed as the encroachers are yet to be evicted.

As per the plans, the smart park would have ultramodern walking tracks for morning and evening walks of the residents. The park would be powered through solar panels and solar lighting systems and would also have rest rooms, flower gardens and gymnasium facilities. The park would be a hub of entertainment and recreation for the locals.

Meanwhile, Dhenkanal has been declared a model town due to which the state government is keen on developing its infrastructure. The state government is also providing sufficient funds to carry out the developmental works, sources say.

However, due to negligence and apathetic attitude of the local administration, several proposals have failed to see the light of day, the smart park being one among those.

When contacted, Dhenkanal Municipality executive officer Atanu Kumar Samant confirmed that the civic body does have Rs 1 crore for construction of a smart park for quite a long time.

He said that the district administration has decided to give two acre near the bus-stand area for which talks will be arranged with the sub-Collector. Tenders will be floated and works will begin after the land is finalised, he added.