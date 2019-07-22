Dharmasala: At least 20 bovines were killed after a container carrying them overturned near Rathia village on NH-16 under Dharmasala police limit of Jajpur district in the wee hours, Monday.

According to sources, the vehicle in which animals were being carried from Khurda to Kolkata skidded off the road and overturned after the driver lost control. He however, managed to flee the spot after the mishap.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and brought out the dead animals and confiscated the container. A probe into the matter has also been ordered.

After the mishap, the locals and Bajrang Dal activists alleged that the bovines were being taken to Kolkata illegally. The Bajrang Dal members then staged a protest against this incident.

PNN