Bhubaneswar: More than 20 people were injured in an accident involving two buses and a pickup van in Odisha’s Gajapati district around 2am Monday, police said.

According to police, a government-operated bus had broken down on Ramgarh Ghat road within the jurisdiction of Mohana police station as passengers waited for another bus to continue their journey from Puri to Malkangiri.

At that time, a speeding private bus hit the stationary bus from behind before overturning and colliding with a pickup van that was also on the road, S K Raju, driver of the government-run bus, said.

Police said around 20 passengers of the private bus suffered injuries. “They were initially taken to Mohana Hospital and six passengers were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after their condition worsened,” a police officer said, adding that the accident was possibly caused by dense fog.

