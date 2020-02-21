Rourkela: In a tragic incident 20 devotees including a minor were injured when a huge boulder fell on them at the Jatia Baba temple of Puturikhamana panchayat under Kuanmunda block in Sundargarh district Friday. The devotees had gathered there on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Sources said, a large number of people had thronged the shrine Friday morning at around 11.30am to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

However tragedy struck when a large boulder on Jatia Baba temple got dislodged and crashed into the devotees injuring them in the process.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital by locals in the area. The conditions of eight are stated to be serious.

Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Police have also reached the spot and are investigating how the rock got dislodged.

PNN