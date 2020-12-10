Baripada: Around 20 persons were injured Thursday, after a bus in which they were travelling turned turtle near Kalikapur of Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

According to an eye-witness, the vehicle was on its way to Baripada from Rairangpur locality. The driver of the bus lost control over the wheels, following which the ill-fated vehicle skidded off the road and overturned and fell into a nearby farmland, the eye-witness said.

A team of local police and fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot after they were informed about the accident. They rescued the injured passengers and sent them to Rairangpur hospital. Later some of those injured were shifted to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, as their conditions deteriorated.

Rairangpur police have seized the bus and initiated a probe in this connection. The driver and conductor of the bus managed to flee the spot soon after the mishap, a police official said.

PNN