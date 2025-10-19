Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Saturday announced that at least 20 new cybercrime police stations will soon become operational in the state. In addition, steps will be taken to modernise the existing 14 cyber police stations, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that 1,127 new police positions and 170 technical experts will be appointed shortly.

A state-level Command Centre under the Crime Branch will also be established, serving as a Centre of Excellence for cybercrime prevention.

Majhi launched the Cyber Security Awareness Campaign 2025 at Kalinga Stadium to educate the public on cyber safety.

As part of the month-long campaign, awareness vehicles and programmes will reach all districts, except Nuapada, where a by-election will be held November 11.

Highlighting the significance of the campaign, Majhi said that nearly 820 million people in India, around 55 per cent of the population, currently use the internet, making the country the second-largest in internet usage globally.

He emphasised that increasing internet reliance has also made citizens vulnerable to cybercrime and online fraud.