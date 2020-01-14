Twenty years ago on this day, the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, hit the screens. More importantly it gave the Hindi film industry, a superstar – Hrithik Roshan. The actor has remained a heartthrob even after two decades of the blockbuster movie. The film was directed by Hrithik’s father and actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. It also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel.

Well since then Ameesha may have faded into oblivion doing bits and pieces roles, Hrithik has remained a firm crowd puller. He had two releases in 2019 – Super 30 and War. Both turned out to super hits.

Really? 20 years already? Feels like I just started a few weeks ago. So yes, I still feel almost the same like it was on the first day as an actor. I am truly grateful for the love the audience has given me all these years from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to War,” Hrithik has been quoted as saying in a national website.

“It has been a hugely enriching journey. As a beginner, I was extremely conscious of unimportant things while performing. Now, I am more at ease. This reflects in me personally too, as a person I am more comfortable with myself,” the actor has added.

However, it is now two decades since the film’s release. But then there are some lesser known facts about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Read on to find out what they are.

Kareena Kapoor was the original choice to star opposite Hrithik. However, she dropped out of the film soon after it hit the floors. There is one long shot where she was standing with Hrithik that the makers forgot to edit out when the movie released.

Much later in his career Hrithik had revealed that he got over 30,000 marriage proposals after his debut film hit the screens.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai featured in the ‘Limca Book of Records’. The reason being the film won the most number of awards won by a Hindi film.

Hrithik’s played two roles in the film – Raj and Rohit. Now everybody knows Hrithik has six fingers on his left hand, an extra thumb. While donning the role of Raj, the actor used to wear gloves to hide the sixth finger.

Ameesha’s mother Asha Patel also acted in the movie. She donned the coat of Raj’s mother in Kaho Na Pyar Hai.

In the film Rohit meets Sonia (played by Ameesha) at a traffic signal. Hrithik had met his childhood love and ex-wife Sussanne Khan in the same manner and this was incorporated in the film.

