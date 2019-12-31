Each year ushers in new hopes, love blossoms and new relationships become the talk of the town. But then, there are heartbreaks also and 2019 was no exception. Quite a few celebrity breakups and hook ups in both the Hindi film industry and Hollywood attracted headlines. Love went out of the window only to come back through a different path. At times Cupid struck firmly and at other times, partners went their separate ways as they could not hold onto each other.

Orissa POST takes you through the cases of love and sometimes ‘RIP love’ that garnered huge attention.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Well initially the two kept quiet about the status of their relationship. However, the way Alia became a part of functions in the Kapoor family, doubts about the two vanished into thin year. It is now a fact that the two are a couple and may tie the nuptial knot in 2020.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: Well the two have never openly commented on their relationship status. But then why will they have to… because pictures are better than a thousand words. Their chemistry and physical closeness during vacations openly portray the bond of love they share.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty: Since his breakup with Kriti Sannon, it was love lost forever for Sushant Singh Rajput. However, then came Rhea Chakraborty and life had a different meaning for Sushant. They have never talked about the status of their relationship, but both of have slipped quietly out of Mumbai for secret rendezvous. Recently the two were seen at Switzerland, holidaying together.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor: She is 46, he is 34… but love knows no barriers. Cupid has struck here with such force that the two seem inseparable. Post her separation from Aarbaaz Khan, the lady found solace in Arjun’s arms. Arjun however, has kept mum on the relationship status of the two. However, Malaika’s posts on social media platforms prove they are together. The two are frequently seen together also and Arjun is a permanent member in all of Malaika’s dos.

Ali Fazal-Rischa Chadha: Fukrey co-stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reportedly got together when they attended the premiere for Fazal’s film Victoria & Abdul at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. And the two haven’t exactly kept their coupling under wraps ever since. They have been seen together at many places and they are expected to tie the knot in 2020.

Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha: The two tied the knot in 2014 but decided to part ways in August 2019 when Dia announced the separation on her social media platforms. Dia however, declared that the two are still the best of friends and they would remain so forever.

Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia: The two divorced after a marriage that lasted 20 years. However, their decision did not surprise many as it was rumored that Arjun was believed to be in a relationship at that time with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. However, the actor has publicly denied this statement.

Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik: Like the Hindi film industry, Hollywood also had its share of breakups. One of the most talked about was the separation between actor-model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The two decided to go their separate ways after more than two years together. Sources, however have recently said that the two are on the path to reunite again.

Bradley Cooper-Irinia Shayk: After four years of togetherness the actor and the former model decided to part in August. Sources said that the two are living separately since then.

Miley Cyrus –Liam Hemsworth: Well this just more than 12-month-old marriage broke up simply because of the ‘other woman’. But no, it was not Liam Hemsworth’s fault… in fact Miley wanted to be in a relationship with Katilynn Carter. The two were spotted kissing in public in Italy and their PDA soon garnered world-wide attention. However, as 2019 comes to a close it seems the two are also on the verge of separation.

PNN & Agencies