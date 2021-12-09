New Delhi: With the 2022 Para-Badminton schedule is out, all eyes will be on the Indian contingent who have performed extremely well in the Paralympics and also other tournaments. India won two gold, one silver, and one bronze at the Paralympics 2020 and won as many as 47 medals at the recently concluded Uganda Para-badminton tournament.

While 2020 and 2021 were affected by the Covid-19 virus, 2022 seems to be on track and there will be over 17 tournaments Including Asian Games and World Championship.

Talking about the same Paralympic gold medallist and world no 1 Pramod Bhagat said, “2022 is an Important year for us as most of the tournaments in 2020 and 2021 were affected due to Covid 19 virus. We have already started preparing for the tournament and focus on winning medals for India.”

World No 4 Sukant Kadam said, “For me personally 2022 is very important and I have made a bright start winning gold at the Uganda Para-Badminton tournament in SL4 category. Right now, the focus is on winning the National Para-badminton championship which will be held in Odisha at the end of December.”

The next tournament for athletes is going to be the National Championship which is organised by the Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairss, Govt of Odisha at the end of December.

IANS