Patit Mandal, OP

As 2025 rolls around, the Hindi film industry is set to dazzle cinephiles with an extraordinary line-up of films. Packed with patriotic sagas, gripping dramas, high-octane action, and rib-tickling comedies, the industry’s biggest names are ready to deliver cinematic extravaganzas. From Akshay Kumar’s attempt to reclaim his box-office glory to Alia Bhatt’s foray into action in YRF’s Spy Universe, the year promises to enthral moviegoers across India and beyond. Here’s a closer look at the blockbusters poised to dominate the screens and hearts in the coming months.

Sky Force

With Sky Force, Akshay Kumar seeks to redeem his recent box-office misfortunes. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, this patriotic action-drama also stars Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya. Scheduled for release ahead of Republic Day, it’s hoped to bring Khiladi Kumar back into the limelight.

Deva

Deva tells the gripping tale of a maverick police officer navigating a tangle of deceit. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and penned by Bobby-Sanjay, the film marks their Hindi cinema debut. Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati headline the cast, with music by Vishal Mishra. The film is slated for release January 31, 2025.

Chhaava

The historical drama Chhaava promises to be a visual spectacle. Featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, it’s set to enthral audiences February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the teaser alone has already left fans buzzing.

Jaat

Sunny Deol teams up with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni for Jaat, an action extravaganza also starring Randeep Hooda, Suniel Shetty, and Armaan Kohli. Mark your calendars for April 2025 to witness this high-octane drama.

Sikandar

Salman Khan’s Sikandar has already broken records with its teaser, garnering 48 million views in just 24 hours. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this action-packed film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, is set to dominate the box office during Eid 2025.

Housefull 5

True to its title, Housefull 5 is brimming with a star-studded cast. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the ensemble includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday and many more. It lands in theatres in June 2025.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan returns with War 2, a patriotic action thriller from YRF’s Spy Universe. With Jr. NTR joining the cast, this Ayan Mukerji directorial is set to release August 14, 2025, building on the franchise’s legacy.

Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 has gotten fans excited. The film – backed by Aamir Khan — reunites him with director Rajkumar Santoshi, with whom he has delivered hits like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. Initially aiming for a Republic Day release, it’s now expected to hit screens in August 2025.

Alpha

Following Jigra, Alia Bhatt stars in Alpha, another action-packed film from YRF’s Spy Universe. Sharing screen space with Sharvari Wagh, this Shiv Rawail-directed film is slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

Metro… In Dino

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino weaves four contemporary love stories. Featuring an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film has faced delays, with a new release date yet to be announced.

With an eclectic mix of stories, 2025 promises to be a landmark year for Hindi films, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. Whether it’s the sheer scale of historical dramas like Chhaava, the patriotic fervour of War 2, or the sheer entertainment of Housefull 5, each film brings its own flavour to the table. As the industry aims to bounce back stronger than ever, these films are poised to reignite the magic of the big screen.